Friday, November 17, 2017, 12:58 p.m.

2 Arkansas high school football coaches on leave amid hazing allegations

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:54 a.m.



JONESBORO — Two coaches at the Westside School District in Jonesboro are on paid administrative leave as the school investigates possible hazing involving the football team.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that school administrators placed the two coaches on leave after the school was notified about a possible hazing initiation ritual involving members of the high school football team. No specifics have been released about the allegations. An attorney representing the district, Rebecca Worsham, says there were no serious injuries reported.

Worsham says there is no indication that the coaches knew about the incident.

The district says it will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation that may result from the allegations.

