Police: In 1 hour, 3 victims report having cellphones stolen by 2 robbers in Little Rock

Three victims of recent robberies in Little Rock reported having their cellphones stolen from two robbers at different locations, according to police reports.

In one robbery, a 37-year-old victim told officers that he was walking south on John Barrow Road around 8:40 p.m. Thursday when two male assailants approached him near Express Liquor, 3601 John Barrow Road.

There, the pair brandished black pistols and got the phone after demanding he empty his pockets, the report states.

One wore a gray hoodie and black pants while the second wore a burgundy jacket with blue sweatpants. Detailed physical descriptions of the robbers were not available. They could be traveling in an older-model silver Toyota Camry, police said.

About eight minutes later, two cellphones were stolen from a 42-year-old man at Comfort Suites, 11 Crossings Court, he told police. That is about 1.8 miles west of Express Liquor.

That victim was also robbed by two handgun-wielding black males, according to the second report. One robber was listed as standing around 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds while the second was described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

One of the robbers struck him in the face with the weapon before he handed over the phones, police said. The victim said the pair then walked to a wooded area.

The third victim, a 56-year-old man, was robbed around 9:05 p.m. of his cellphone at Shadow Lake Apartments, 13111 W. Markham St., another report states.

The victim said that two people approached him outside his apartment, which is about 3.6 miles north and west of Comfort Suites on the city's west side.

One robber was listed as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. The other reportedly stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. At least one was described as being a black male.

They, too, brandished black handguns in a demand for money and his cellphone, the 56-year-old said.

After the victim handed over the Samsung phone and $25 in cash, the pair fled in a gray Nissan Sentra, according to the report.

No arrests had been made in the three robberies as of Friday afternoon.