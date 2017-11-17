Charges filed against Arkansan accused of abandoning toddler while fleeing police

An Arkansas man accused of leaving a toddler behind while fleeing officers last month was formally charged this week, according to an article in the Texarkana Gazette.

Texarkana police officers reportedly noticed 24-year-old Kenneth Wayne Brooks Jr. driving out of the parking lot of the Knights Inn Motel, 5100 N. State Line Ave., in a car with expired or fake tags Oct. 12

After officers pulled Brooks over, he put a 16-month-old child who was in the vehicle's back seat on the ground and ran, authorities previously said in a news release.

Two officers caught Brooks, a Texarkana resident, at a nearby apartment complex and found him to be in possession of less than 2 grams of amphetamine, the newspaper reported.

This week, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotton reportedly approved charging Brooks with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.