Home / Latest News /
Charges filed against Arkansan accused of abandoning toddler while fleeing police
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
An Arkansas man accused of leaving a toddler behind while fleeing officers last month was formally charged this week, according to an article in the Texarkana Gazette.
Texarkana police officers reportedly noticed 24-year-old Kenneth Wayne Brooks Jr. driving out of the parking lot of the Knights Inn Motel, 5100 N. State Line Ave., in a car with expired or fake tags Oct. 12
After officers pulled Brooks over, he put a 16-month-old child who was in the vehicle's back seat on the ground and ran, authorities previously said in a news release.
Two officers caught Brooks, a Texarkana resident, at a nearby apartment complex and found him to be in possession of less than 2 grams of amphetamine, the newspaper reported.
This week, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotton reportedly approved charging Brooks with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Charges filed against Arkansan accused of abandoning toddler while fleeing police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.