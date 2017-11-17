Gunmen approach woman in SUV outside west Little Rock Wal-Mart, force her to drive to ATM, police say

Two gunmen approached a woman as she sat in her SUV outside a west Little Rock Wal-Mart early Friday and then forced her to drive to a nearby ATM, where they made her withdraw all her money before stealing the vehicle, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim said it happened about 4:20 a.m. as she was waiting in her vehicle before going to work at the store at 700 S. Bowman Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman said the two demanded cash but soon realized she only had a debit card.

"Oh no, we going to the bank," one of the assailants reportedly said before they made the victim drive to an Arvest Bank on Chenal Parkway. There, she withdrew all the money from her account, the report noted.

The two ordered the woman to drive back to the Wal-Mart, where they forced her out of the vehicle at gas pumps for a neighboring Sam's Club, police said.

The gunmen then drove off in the victim's Mitsubishi Outlander. The report didn't include a detailed description of the robbers, and it noted the victim was unable to get a good look at them because they ordered her to turn away from them.

Authorities searched the surrounding area but didn't make an arrest.