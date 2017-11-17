Home / Latest News /
$22.9M I-430 on-ramp set to open in west Little Rock
By Noel Oman
This article was published today at 5:34 p.m.
A $22.9 million Interstate 430 on-ramp designed to alleviate congestion at Cantrell Road in west Little Rock is set to open Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Westbound motorists on Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, wanting to go north on I-430 no longer will have to make a left turn across eastbound traffic to use the loop ramp. Instead, they now can stay right in the outside lane to directly access the new on-ramp, the department said.
NoUserName says... November 17, 2017 at 5:59 p.m.
Given that a lot of times the backup on 10 is due to a backup on 430, I'm curious to see what, if any, affect this has on 10.
LR1955 says... November 17, 2017 at 9:24 p.m.
I wonder if there are plans to alleviate the getting off of I-430 on to Cantrell ? The South bound traffic backs up on the highway to the AR River. Kinda crazy to have stopped cars in one lane and people wizzing by @ 55-70 mph.
