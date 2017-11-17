$22.9M I-430 on-ramp set to open in west Little Rock

A $22.9 million Interstate 430 on-ramp designed to alleviate congestion at Cantrell Road in west Little Rock is set to open Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Westbound motorists on Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, wanting to go north on I-430 no longer will have to make a left turn across eastbound traffic to use the loop ramp. Instead, they now can stay right in the outside lane to directly access the new on-ramp, the department said.