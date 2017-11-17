Subscribe Register Login
Friday, November 17, 2017, 5:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Investigation into death of woman found in Arkansas hospital's parking lot closed; autopsy inconclusive, police say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazettespencer-tirey-northwest-medical-center-in-springdale

NWA Democrat-Gazette/SPENCER TIREY Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.



After an inconclusive autopsy report, police have closed their investigation into the death of a woman who was found dead in a car outside an Arkansas hospital.

Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department, said Friday that the state Crime Lab was unable to determine the 45-year-old Christy Nichols' cause of death.

In September, the Missouri resident's body was found outside the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Police said Nichols appeared to have been inside a black Mazda 6 in the hospital's southwest parking lot for some time. She was reportedly found in the driver's seat with her seat belt still buckled.

The woman was last seen alive Aug. 6 at the Catalyst Church in Bentonville, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The investigation into her death has been closed, Taylor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Investigation into death of woman found in Arkansas hospital's parking lot closed; autopsy inconclusive, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online