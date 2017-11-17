Home / Latest News /
Investigation into death of woman found in Arkansas hospital's parking lot closed; autopsy inconclusive, police say
By Kally Patz
After an inconclusive autopsy report, police have closed their investigation into the death of a woman who was found dead in a car outside an Arkansas hospital.
Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department, said Friday that the state Crime Lab was unable to determine the 45-year-old Christy Nichols' cause of death.
In September, the Missouri resident's body was found outside the Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.
Police said Nichols appeared to have been inside a black Mazda 6 in the hospital's southwest parking lot for some time. She was reportedly found in the driver's seat with her seat belt still buckled.
The woman was last seen alive Aug. 6 at the Catalyst Church in Bentonville, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The investigation into her death has been closed, Taylor said.
