In Little Rock, Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign manager says he's still proud of effort

The manager of Bill Clinton’s successful presidential campaign said in Arkansas' capital city Friday that he remains very proud of the effort more than two decades later.

David Wilhelm told about 170 people attending a meeting of the Political Animals Club in Little Rock that he’s proud “not just because we won, but because we won for a reason.”

“After three consecutive losses at the presidential level, new ideas were needed, fresh faces were needed, [and] we needed a party that could appeal to moderates, to Southerners, to working-class whites without abandoning the Democratic base,” said Wilhem, who later served as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

The masterminds behind Clinton's successful 1992 White House bid returned to Little Rock this week to celebrate their achievement. Events include a book signing Saturday by the former first lady and secretary of state and a talk from the Clintons and political strategist James Carville at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.