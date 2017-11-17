Subscribe Register Login
Friday, November 17, 2017, 5:34 p.m.

Little Rock police officer injured in hit-and-run leaves hospital

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:07 p.m.



A Little Rock police lieutenant who was hit by a vehicle while working off-duty earlier this month was released Thursday from the hospital.

Lt. Johnny Gilbert will continue his recovery at an area rehab center, according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department. Gilbert has worked at the Little Rock Police Department since 1984 and is a spokesman for the Little Rock Black Police Officers Association.

He had been hospitalized since Nov. 5, when a maroon sedan struck him as he escorted an arrestee across Daisy Gatson Bates Drive.

The next day, Keith Hearnsberger of Little Rock surrendered to police. He was charged with two counts of second-degree battery, reckless driving and hit and run with injury.

Hearnsberger, who is an assistant principal at McClellan High School, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pamela Smith.

