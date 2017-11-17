Man accused of attacking canoeists at Arkansas campground hoped he would kill them, report states

According to a mental evaluation report, a man who’s been accused of attacking two canoeists at at Arkansas campground said he hoped they would kill him.

A forensic psychologist wrote that that Michael Warrington’s depression was a mental illness but that he did not have a mental defect, that he could appreciate the criminality of his conduct in the July 3 attack and that he could have stopped himself from committing the attacks. An attorney has filed notice of intent to pursue a mental disease or defect defense.

Warrington, 50, of Chipley, Fla., is charged in Franklin County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery and aggravated assault in the attack of two Oklahomans. No trial date has been set.

