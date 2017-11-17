Owner of Arkansas' largest hotel withdraws appeal of city-issued notice of unsafe conditions

The owner of the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa has withdrawn his appeal of a city-issued revised notice of unsafe conditions, according to the Sentinel-Record.

Sky Capital Group LP CEO Al Rajabi told the Hot Springs newspaper that a report from a structural study from Cromwell Architect Engineers commissioned by the hotel affirmed its safety, making the appeal unnecessary.

That report outlined several steps to undergo until the completion of a $30 million renovation of the hotel.

The appeal was set to be heard Wednesday before the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustments.

“[The report] determined that the building in its current condition, with the steps taken as recommended in the report, can be safely occupied until the renovations begin in the next 18 months,” Rajabi said in a statement sent to the Sentinel-Record.

In August, the hotel was given notice that it needed to be in full compliance with building code to stay open beyond a Nov. 8 deadline. A revised notice in September set an Oct. 29 deadline for building evaluation and a repair plan.

Chief Building Official Mike Scott told the newspaper Thursday that he believes “they’ve done everything they’re supposed to” and that he has “no reason to believe they haven’t.”