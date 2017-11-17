29-year-old accused of burglarizing cabins at Arkansas resort

An 29-year-old is accused of breaking into multiple cabins at an Arkansas resort.

According to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office, Phillip Randall Bartlett was arrested Tuesday in a series of thefts on a property in the 1100 block of County Road 114 near Norfork.

In early October, the owner of the resort told deputies someone had cut the locks off three cabins and stolen items, including a security camera. He retrieved photos of two theives from a second camera, authorities said.

Bartlett was arrested after another sheriff’s office found some of the stolen items in a trailer previously confiscated from the pair.

The Yellville resident faces charges that include theft, commercial burglary and criminal mischief. On Friday, he was being held at the Baxter County jail, and no bail had been set.

The other thief had not been found at the time of the release.