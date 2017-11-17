Arkansan arrested in shooting that injured 15-year-old, authorities say

Police say an Arkansas teen has been arrested in a shooting that left a 15-year-old injured earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Garland County sheriff’s office, deputies found the boy in the 100 block of Fernwood Street in Hot Springs while responding to a shots fired call Nov. 9.

When they arrived, the victim was in a carport suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced it had made an arrest in the shooting.

Authorities say Jamar Harris, a Hot Springs resident, was booked at Garland County jail on Thursday. As of Friday morning, he remained there in lieu of $55,000 bond.

The 19-year-old, who faces a first-degree battery charge, is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4.