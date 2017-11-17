Home / Latest News /
Pair from Arkansas arrested in hit-and-run, kidnapping, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:26 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Police say an Arkansas couple left the scene of an crash then kidnapped two other people at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.
According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call about a hit-and-run at the intersection of West Cato Springs Road and South Garland Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The victims told police a white Ford Explorer, driven by a woman later identified as 32-year-old Dana Marie Flores, rammed into their vehicle, according to the report. A man in the Explorer, who was later identified as 36-year-old Daryl Edward Boone, then threatened the victims with a handgun, authorities said.
After leaving the scene of the accident, Flores and Boone proceeded to an apartment where they "punched and poked" one person in the eye before ordering him and another person into a vehicle.
Police said Boone held those two people at gunpoint while Flores drove to a location where they could withdraw cash.
Boone and Flores were later arrested on charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated residential robbery and kidnapping.
On Friday, Boone remained at Washington County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. Flores was released from jail Thursday after posting bail.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pair from Arkansas arrested in hit-and-run, kidnapping, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 17, 2017 at 4:27 p.m.
don't a lot of people have cell phones in their vehicles these days? please lock your car doors and call the police. its a jungle out there. i keep a gun with me at all times. cause I'm not big enough to beat the hell out of anybody. but with a gun i can sure slow them down. until help arrives.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TuckerMax says... November 17, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.
As titleist10 would said today in another story about black suspects:
"2 blacks who chose to commit crimes instead of working and paying taxes like law abiding citizens do they are leeches who live off honest people" Suspiciously silent here.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.