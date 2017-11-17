Pair from Arkansas arrested in hit-and-run, kidnapping, police say

Police say an Arkansas couple left the scene of an crash then kidnapped two other people at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call about a hit-and-run at the intersection of West Cato Springs Road and South Garland Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The victims told police a white Ford Explorer, driven by a woman later identified as 32-year-old Dana Marie Flores, rammed into their vehicle, according to the report. A man in the Explorer, who was later identified as 36-year-old Daryl Edward Boone, then threatened the victims with a handgun, authorities said.

After leaving the scene of the accident, Flores and Boone proceeded to an apartment where they "punched and poked" one person in the eye before ordering him and another person into a vehicle.

Police said Boone held those two people at gunpoint while Flores drove to a location where they could withdraw cash.

Boone and Flores were later arrested on charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated residential robbery and kidnapping.

On Friday, Boone remained at Washington County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. Flores was released from jail Thursday after posting bail.