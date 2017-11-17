After Little Rock lingerie shop employee pushes panic button, robbers flee, police say

Police say two people tried to rob a Little Rock lingerie store Thursday night but left empty-handed after an employee pushed the business's panic button.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the pair entered Cupid’s Lingerie, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, around 9:50 p.m.

A37-year-old worker said told officers that one of the would-be robbers told her that she had a gun, adding, “I don’t want to put it in your face, so give me the money.”

The employee then reportedly pressed a panic button, calling police. She also locked the pair in with her but then "decided she did not want to be locked in the business" with them, the report states.

She told officers that the two fled north through an an alley toward Satterfield Drive.

A news release described the robber with a gun as a black woman between 27 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The other person was described as being a 30-year-old black man who stood 6 feet 2 inches tall.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.