After Little Rock lingerie shop employee pushes panic button, robbers flee, police say
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.
Police say two people tried to rob a Little Rock lingerie store Thursday night but left empty-handed after an employee pushed the business's panic button.
According to a report from the city's Police Department, the pair entered Cupid’s Lingerie, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, around 9:50 p.m.
A37-year-old worker said told officers that one of the would-be robbers told her that she had a gun, adding, “I don’t want to put it in your face, so give me the money.”
The employee then reportedly pressed a panic button, calling police. She also locked the pair in with her but then "decided she did not want to be locked in the business" with them, the report states.
She told officers that the two fled north through an an alley toward Satterfield Drive.
A news release described the robber with a gun as a black woman between 27 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The other person was described as being a 30-year-old black man who stood 6 feet 2 inches tall.
No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
MsLed says... November 17, 2017 at 3:48 p.m.
I'm going to have to give up my subscription to this paper. I get so tired of reading about Black people doing stupid things EVERY DAY!! There are so many other things that can be done in an honest way to make ends meet. Ever heard of getting an education? Becoming a contributor to society instead of also causing problems. Just makes me tired.
ADD: I've been a Black woman for 56 years so don't even think about coming at me. I know of what I speak. My children would not have lived to see themselves into adulthood if they ever behaved in such a manner.
titleist10 says... November 17, 2017 at 4:09 p.m.
Males-well said I agree 100 percent normal civilized humans work and pay taxes instead of living off others
titleist10 says... November 17, 2017 at 4:10 p.m.
Should be MsLed
MsLed says... November 17, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.
Agreed. And, I understand the slip of a finger. Happens to me quite frequently. LOL
1961Feegis says... November 17, 2017 at 5:02 p.m.
In our local paper here in W-C Ar, the mug shot section is chock full of white people on meth with their meth flea bites and rotten teeth. And were also seeing more Aryan Nazis these days. I figure robberies of panty stores make for better news than the constant flow of meth heads going in and out of jail.
mkdm0 says... November 17, 2017 at 5:33 p.m.
MsLed, well said!!
