Police: During attack in Little Rock, woman's hands bound, copper wire tied around neck

A woman told police that an attacker bound her hands and tied a copper wire around her neck Thursday night in Little Rock.

The assault happened around 9:30 p.m. at 11610 Vimy Ridge Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. That address is in the southwest portion of the city near the road's intersection with Interstate 30.

The 28-year-old victim from Jacksonville said that she had pulled over to retrieve medicine out of the trunk of her white Toyota Camry and noticed someone else pulling up from behind her.

“Hey baby, need some help?” a person inside that vehicle reportedly said.

When the woman told him no, the stranger continued to approach and made her feel threatened, the report states.

Police said she fled on foot south with the driver trailing her in his vehicle. As she ran, the 28-year-old fell down on pavement and bumped her forehead on the ground, according to authorities.

The attacker was able to catch up to her, at which point he bound her hands behind her with a bungee strap and tied a copper wire around her neck, causing her to briefly stop breathing, she told police.

The woman was later able to get her hands out from behind her and threatened to stab the attacker with hair pins, authorities said.

That prompted the driver to get back into his vehicle and flee the area, according to the report.

When an officer arrived, the victim still had the copper wire around her bruised neck as well as bruising on her wrists where the strap had been.

The attacker was described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He may be driving a Jeep, police said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.