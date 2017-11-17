Man shot in Little Rock identified as 25-year-old Arkansan

Little Rock police say they have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred earlier this week as a 25-year-old Arkansan.

Speaking to officers in a Little Rock emergency room Thursday afternoon, Jarell Terry said he was shot on South Woodrow Street "early in the morning," according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Terry, who is from McGehee, told authorities that he was in the city visiting family. He was reportedly unable to describe the shooter or provide further details.

The 25-year-old had a foot injury, police said, and was in stable condition at the time of the report.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been named.