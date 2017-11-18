Teen falls out of boat, drowns in Arkansas lake, authorities say

Authorities say an Arkansas teen drowned after falling out of a boat Friday evening.

According to a news release from the White County sheriff's office, a caller reported that around 5:50 p.m. a boy disappeared into Lake Bald Knob, which is about 15 miles outside Searcy.

Deputies responded with the assistance of agencies including the White County Dive Team, Survival Flight 6, the Bald Knob Police Department and Arkansas Game and Fish.

A few hours into the search, the agencies discovered the body of the boy. He was later identified as 15-year-old Ethan Dwayne Martin of Judsonia.