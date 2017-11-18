Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, November 18, 2017, 5:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Teen falls out of boat, drowns in Arkansas lake, authorities say

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:23 p.m.



Authorities say an Arkansas teen drowned after falling out of a boat Friday evening.

According to a news release from the White County sheriff's office, a caller reported that around 5:50 p.m. a boy disappeared into Lake Bald Knob, which is about 15 miles outside Searcy.

Deputies responded with the assistance of agencies including the White County Dive Team, Survival Flight 6, the Bald Knob Police Department and Arkansas Game and Fish.

A few hours into the search, the agencies discovered the body of the boy. He was later identified as 15-year-old Ethan Dwayne Martin of Judsonia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Teen falls out of boat, drowns in Arkansas lake, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online