Police: Body found near Arkansas trail

A body was found near an Arkansas trail on Friday afternoon, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, a spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, told the newspaper the body was found in the area of 1700 S. Razorback Road, near the Town Branch Trail in Fayetteville.

Police responded shortly after 1 p.m., and detectives remained at the scene with a coroner Friday afternoon.

The cause of death wasn't immediately known.