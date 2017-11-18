Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, November 18, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Town laments looming cemetery plot shortage

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.



HARTFORD, Vt. — Some people in a Vermont town are worried the community is going to run out of available cemetery plots.

People in Hartford are considering new strategies to preserve existing cemeteries and make sure the community doesn't run out of plots where people can rest for eternity.

The Valley News reports the town of Hartford owns five of 12 cemeteries located within town lines. The others are managed by private cemetery associations.

The town says that other than the Quechee Cemetery there are only four cemeteries that still have full burial plots to sell.

Eighty-year-old Ann Collins, of the Quechee Cemetery Association, says that with fewer plot sales, diminished interest earnings and flat town funding, the association has been forced to dip into its endowment to pay operating costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Town laments looming cemetery plot shortage

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online