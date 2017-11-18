Home / Latest News /
Town laments looming cemetery plot shortage
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.
HARTFORD, Vt. — Some people in a Vermont town are worried the community is going to run out of available cemetery plots.
People in Hartford are considering new strategies to preserve existing cemeteries and make sure the community doesn't run out of plots where people can rest for eternity.
The Valley News reports the town of Hartford owns five of 12 cemeteries located within town lines. The others are managed by private cemetery associations.
The town says that other than the Quechee Cemetery there are only four cemeteries that still have full burial plots to sell.
Eighty-year-old Ann Collins, of the Quechee Cemetery Association, says that with fewer plot sales, diminished interest earnings and flat town funding, the association has been forced to dip into its endowment to pay operating costs.
