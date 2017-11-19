Body found near Arkansas trail
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
FAYETTEVILLE -- A body was found near a Fayetteville trail Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officers arrived at the area of 1700 S. Razorback Road at 1:08 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.
The cause of death was unknown, and no further information was released about the case Saturday afternoon.
