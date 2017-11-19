Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, November 19, 2017, 10:10 a.m.

Body found near Arkansas trail

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A body was found near a Fayetteville trail Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers arrived at the area of 1700 S. Razorback Road at 1:08 p.m., Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

The cause of death was unknown, and no further information was released about the case Saturday afternoon.

Metro on 11/19/2017

Print Headline: Body found near trail in Fayetteville

