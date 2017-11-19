Duck hunter drowns after boat capsizes on Arkansas River

A Yell County man drowned over the weekend after his boat capsized on the Arkansas River during a duck hunt, authorities said.

Chase Standridge, 22, was on the river in high winds on Saturday afternoon between Knoxville and Cabin Creek in south Johnson County, said Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

From the bank, Standridge’s friends watched his boat overturn, Stephens said in an email. Game and Fish divers found Standridge’s body in about 7 feet of water near Cabin Creek about about 26 hours later.

Standridge did not appear to be wearing a life jacket, Stephens said.