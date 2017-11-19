Home / Latest News /
Duck hunter drowns after boat capsizes on Arkansas River
By Hunter Field
This article was published today at 8:47 p.m.
A Yell County man drowned over the weekend after his boat capsized on the Arkansas River during a duck hunt, authorities said.
Chase Standridge, 22, was on the river in high winds on Saturday afternoon between Knoxville and Cabin Creek in south Johnson County, said Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
From the bank, Standridge’s friends watched his boat overturn, Stephens said in an email. Game and Fish divers found Standridge’s body in about 7 feet of water near Cabin Creek about about 26 hours later.
Standridge did not appear to be wearing a life jacket, Stephens said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Duck hunter drowns after boat capsizes on Arkansas River
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.