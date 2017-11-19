In robbery, kidnapping, man's plea is innocent

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man pleaded innocent Friday in the kidnapping and robbery of a Fayetteville couple.

Lentonio Marcell Jenner, 25, was charged with aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery and terroristic threatening. He was at the Washington County jail in lieu of $51,000 bond Friday.

According to a police report, Jenner walked to Jerry and Glenda Moore's house on River Meadows Drive, took out a gun and threatened the couple. He forced them to get in their vehicle to drive him to their bank for money, the report said.

Jerry Moore had a gun, fought with Jenner and shot him in the leg, police said. Jenner was pushed out of the Moores' vehicle and later arrested at a hospital, according to the report.

The couple didn't know Jenner, police said.

Jenner also faces a charge of aggravated robbery related to a separate bank robbery.

Police said Jenner and another man walked into the Arvest Bank at 1113 Garland Ave. on Jan. 3, brandished guns, demanded money and fled with $13,615. Police have said the two were among four people who robbed the bank.

Jenner has a court hearing set for Dec. 11 for all the charges, according to the prosecutor's office.

