In robbery, kidnapping, man's plea is innocent
FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers man pleaded innocent Friday in the kidnapping and robbery of a Fayetteville couple.
Lentonio Marcell Jenner, 25, was charged with aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery and terroristic threatening. He was at the Washington County jail in lieu of $51,000 bond Friday.
According to a police report, Jenner walked to Jerry and Glenda Moore's house on River Meadows Drive, took out a gun and threatened the couple. He forced them to get in their vehicle to drive him to their bank for money, the report said.
Jerry Moore had a gun, fought with Jenner and shot him in the leg, police said. Jenner was pushed out of the Moores' vehicle and later arrested at a hospital, according to the report.
The couple didn't know Jenner, police said.
Jenner also faces a charge of aggravated robbery related to a separate bank robbery.
Police said Jenner and another man walked into the Arvest Bank at 1113 Garland Ave. on Jan. 3, brandished guns, demanded money and fled with $13,615. Police have said the two were among four people who robbed the bank.
Jenner has a court hearing set for Dec. 11 for all the charges, according to the prosecutor's office.
