LR wastewater utility passes $91.9M budget

Revenue and expenses are both projected to increase at the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority next year.

The authority's governing commission approved a $91.9 million budget last week.

Of that, $27.5 million comprises operation and maintenance expenses, up $600,000 from this year, or 2.2 percent.

It has been a goal of Chief Executive Officer Greg Ramon's to keep each year's operating budget within 2 percent of the previous year's since he arrived at the utility, formerly known as Little Rock Wastewater, in 2014.

Revenue is projected to increase almost 5 percent to $57.9 million in 2018, partly because of an increase in landfill disposal fees.

Other expenses include capital projects that will be financed with loans and bonds.

The utility has budgeted to spend $29.5 million on capital projects required under a Consent Administrative Order that demands that sewer overflows in the city be corrected by 2023.

Those projects include adding an additional storage basin at the Scott Hamilton Drive peak flow facility, improvements to the Adams Field facility, rehabilitation at the Fourche Creek facility, and various improvements to correct capacity throughout the sewer system.

Administrative costs will go up next year to allow for the expansion of the utility's public education and community outreach programs. Ramon also wants to start a professional development program for supervisors.

The amount the utility will spend on contract services is expected to go down, mostly because changes in the operating procedures at the Cantrell Road Pump Station have reduced the need for an odor abatement program.

All employees will receive a 3 percent salary increase in 2018. Health insurance premiums are increasing by 7 percent.

In 2018, the wastewater utility is increasing its sewer disconnect fee from $150 to $175. The fee must be paid to allow for sewer services to be disconnected from a property before a building is moved or demolished.

The Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority expects its reserve balance to increase to $17.4 million next year.

The Water Reclamation Commission unanimously approved the 2018 budget.

Metro on 11/19/2017