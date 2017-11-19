Man gets 10 years in child-sex case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and 20 years of supervised release after his conviction for one count of online enticement of a minor.

U.S. District Judge Tim Brooks sentenced Michael Austin Roy, 19, on Thursday. Roy was arraigned in March and pleaded guilty in July.

Investigators said Roy used text messaging to ask for sex from a 13-year-old girl last year, according to a news release about his sentencing. They also found Roy was having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl last year, according to the release.

Investigators found a sex video of Roy and the 14-year-old girl and explicit photos of the 13-year-old on Roy's phone, according to the release. They also found images of other teen girls on Roy's phone, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Springdale Police Department.

