Police told account emptied, SUV stolen

Two gunmen approached a woman as she sat in a sport utility vehicle outside a west Little Rock Wal-Mart before dawn Friday and then forced her to drive to a nearby ATM, where they made her withdraw all her money before stealing the vehicle, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim said it happened about 4:20 a.m. Friday as she was waiting in her vehicle before going to work at the store at 700 S. Bowman Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman said the two demanded cash but soon realized she only had a debit card.

They made the victim drive to an Arvest Bank on Chenal Parkway, where she withdrew all the money from her account, according to the report.

The two ordered the woman to drive back to the Wal-Mart, where they forced her out of the vehicle at gas pumps for a neighboring Sam's Club, police said.

The gunmen then drove off in the victim's Mitsubishi Outlander, according to the report. The report didn't include a detailed description of the robbers, and it noted the victim was unable to get a good look at them because they ordered her to turn away from them.

Authorities searched the surrounding area but didn't make an arrest.

Woman tells police of attack on road

A Jacksonville woman told police an attacker bound her hands and tied a copper wire around her neck Thursday night in Little Rock.

The assault happened about 9:30 p.m. at 11610 Vimy Ridge Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. That address is in the southwest portion of the city near the road's intersection with Interstate 30.

The 28-year-old victim said she had pulled over to retrieve medicine out of the trunk of her white Toyota Camry and noticed someone else pulling up behind her.

"Hey baby, need some help?" a person inside that vehicle said.

When the woman told him no, the stranger continued to approach and made her feel threatened, the report stated.

Police said she fled on foot south with the driver trailing her in his vehicle. As she ran, the woman fell down on pavement and bumped her forehead on the ground, authorities said.

The attacker caught up to her, at which point he bound her hands behind her with a bungee strap and tied a copper wire around her neck, causing her to briefly stop breathing, she told police.

The woman later got her hands out from behind her and threatened to stab the attacker with hair pins, authorities said.

That prompted the driver to get back into his vehicle and flee, according to the report.

When an officer arrived, the victim still had the copper wire around her bruised neck as well as bruising on her wrists.

The attacker was described as a black man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He may be driving a Jeep, police said.

Metro on 11/19/2017