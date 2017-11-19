PAPER TRAILS: The great Christmas tree tussle between Conway, Little Rock; Arkansan's photos at Smithsonian

Dishing out heaping helpings of Thanksgiving Trails:

Turkeys: It's Little Rock versus Conway in the great Christmas tree tussle.

Little Rock wished to boast the tallest tree -- a 57-footer. But, says Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, "The Christmas tree we picked out several months ago had been vandalized in Oregon while waiting to be shipped."

Vandalized? "Used for target practice," he clarifies.

Who would do such a thing? Holmstrom offers a far-fetched theory: "Word on the street is that our friends in Conway had gotten wind of our large tree, and they were willing to pull out all the stops to make sure they had the biggest tree. While we are pleased with our 45-foot tree, we are already working to pick out a record-breaking tree for next year." (Lighting ceremony with music, Santa and the governor at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Main Street.)

Jamie Gates, executive vice president of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, responds: "These types of rumors and innuendo have no place during the holidays. ... I also encourage everyone to visit downtown Conway and see Arkansas' tallest (54 feet) and most bulletproof (it's metal) tree. Speaking to the allegations that Conway had something to do with this heinous act, I can only say: 'Merry Christmas and no comment.'"

Squabble, squabble!

Rolls: As in rolls of film. Photographer Roderick Terry -- a Pine Bluff native and Hendrix College graduate who lives in Washington, D.C. -- has several photographs in the "More Than a Picture" exhibit, open through Jan. 2 at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Positive Reflections, his photo of a man in mirror shades (see s.si.edu/2j0Wx3B, scroll to bottom), is on the exhibit's introductory panel.

Terry himself is a "positive reflection" of Arkansas.

Dressing: A champagne toast to Brinkley's Low's Bridal & Formal, Fort Smith's Always & Forever, North Little Rock's The Bridal Cottage and Rogers' She Said Yes Bridal for being named best bridal salons in The Knot's Best of Weddings Winners for 2018. TheKnot.com is widely considered the wedding authority and honors vendors based on couples' reviews.

Knot too shabby!

Pumpkin pie: RollingStone.com recently featured a piece on the National Wrestling Alliance heavyweight champion, 53-year-old Tim Storm -- or Tim Scoggins, as he was called in his native Pine Bluff and at his alma mater Ouachita Baptist University (story at tinyurl.com/tscoggins). When he's not wrestling, the Texas resident is a schoolteacher.

What does this have to do with pumpkins? The wrestling organization, known for smashing bodies, was purchased in May by singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins.

SundayMonday on 11/19/2017