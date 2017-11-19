Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 20, 2017, 1:53 a.m.

Three killed in medical helicopter crash in Arkansas, agency says

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published November 19, 2017 at 10:51 p.m.



An air ambulance crashed in Arkansas County on Sunday night, reportedly killing three people, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Melody Daniel, a spokesperson for the department, said a “medevac” helicopter with three people aboard crashed sometime Sunday night, and all three passengers were reported to have died.

The aircraft belonged to Hope-based Pafford EMS, and it wasn’t clear if those aboard were all employees or included a patient, Daniel said.

A phone call to Pafford EMS late Sunday night wasn’t returned.

Daniel said it wasn’t yet clear why the helicopter was in the area late Sunday.

