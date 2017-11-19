Three killed in medical helicopter crash in Arkansas, agency says

An air ambulance crashed in Arkansas County on Sunday night, reportedly killing three people, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Melody Daniel, a spokesperson for the department, said a “medevac” helicopter with three people aboard crashed sometime Sunday night, and all three passengers were reported to have died.

The aircraft belonged to Hope-based Pafford EMS, and it wasn’t clear if those aboard were all employees or included a patient, Daniel said.

A phone call to Pafford EMS late Sunday night wasn’t returned.

Daniel said it wasn’t yet clear why the helicopter was in the area late Sunday.