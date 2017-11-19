Top junior college safety calls Arkansas visit 'great'

Junior college safety Aaron Maddox, who was one of five junior college prospects that visited Arkansas this weekend, called his trip to Fayetteville “great”.

He enjoyed meeting and getting to know defensive cooridnator Paul Rhoads.

“The relationship I had over the phone is real and I had the same relationship here, and actually even better,” Maddox said. “I enjoyed meeting Coach Rhoads, learning about his defense and how I can fit in.”

Maddox, 6-2, 192 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz. has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Colorado, North Carolina State, Maryland, Louisville, Kansas, and others.

He hit it off with safety Santos Ramirez and found they have a lot in common.

“He’s Puerto Rican and black, and I’m Hispanic and black, so somewhat alike,” Maddox said. “We both play safety. We sort of have the same story. We came up in the same way. He grew up with his mom, loves his mom to death, and I love my mom to death. I love that dude, he’s awesome.”

GridironRR.com rates him the No. 1 safety in junior college. Maddox recorded 58 tackles, an interception and 3 pass breakups this season and was named first team All-Western States Football League. The Hogs sold him on immediate playing time.

“They’re telling me I can come in and make an immediate impact at safety,” Maddox said. “They’re graduating three free safeties this upcoming year. They’ve talked to me about some kick return, punt return and Nickel.”

The Razorbacks appears to be in good shape for Maddox’s signature.

“It definitely helped Arkansas,” said Maddox, who plans to visit North Carolina State next. “It’s going to be pretty tough for the other schools to beat out this visit, to be honest with you.”