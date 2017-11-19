Woman sentenced in April meth sale

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Farmington woman has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for her conviction on one count of distributing methamphetamine.

Judge Tim Brooks sentenced Tammy Harp, 52, on Thursday. She also was sentenced to four years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,900 in fines.

Investigators bought about 6.4 ounces of methamphetamine from Harp in April, according to a news release about her sentencing. The state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock confirmed the drug was a mixture of methamphetamine.

Harp was indicted by a federal grand jury in June and pleaded guilty the same month.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Rogers Police Department investigated the case.

