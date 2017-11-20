Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 20, 2017, 11:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Teen arrested in armed robbery of woman forced to drive from west Little Rock Wal-Mart to ATM

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 9:58 a.m.

vashon-dukes-19-of-little-rock

Vashon Dukes, 19, of Little Rock

This surveillance image released by the Little Rock Police Department shows two suspects in the robbery of a woman in west Little Rock early Friday.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was forced to drive from a west Little Rock Wal-Mart to a nearby ATM, where two gunmen ordered her to withdraw money before taking her vehicle, police said.

Vashon Dukes II of Little Rock faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft of property, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Dukes was arrested around 8:40 p.m. Friday and booked into the Pulaski County jail around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The 28-year-old victim told police that two gunmen approached her around 4:20 a.m. Friday while she was waiting in her SUV to go in for work at the chain’s 700 S. Bowman Road location, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The pair then forced her to drive to an Arvest Bank on Chenal Parkway, where all of her money was withdrawn, and ordered that she return to the Wal-Mart, according to authorities.

There, the gunmen made her get out of her vehicle at gas pumps for a neighboring Sam’s Club and drove off in her Mitsubishi Outlander, police said.

According to the report, Dukes was identified by the victim in a photo spread and by "civilians." Police had earlier released surveillance footage they said showed the two gunmen.

Dukes was found hiding in a closet at a residence in the 1700 block of South Pine Street in Little Rock, the report states.

Authorities described both gunmen as black males who stand about 5 feet 10 inches tall and have skinny builds. They were believed to have arrived in a newer dark gray Nissan Sentra.

Dukes remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning without bail, according to an online inmate roster. A second person was not being held in the case at that time, jail records indicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Teen arrested in armed robbery of woman forced to drive from west Little Rock Wal-Mart to ATM

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Murphy01 says... November 20, 2017 at 10:02 a.m.

Vashon

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online