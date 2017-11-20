Teen arrested in armed robbery of woman forced to drive from west Little Rock Wal-Mart to ATM

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was forced to drive from a west Little Rock Wal-Mart to a nearby ATM, where two gunmen ordered her to withdraw money before taking her vehicle, police said.

Vashon Dukes II of Little Rock faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft of property, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Dukes was arrested around 8:40 p.m. Friday and booked into the Pulaski County jail around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The 28-year-old victim told police that two gunmen approached her around 4:20 a.m. Friday while she was waiting in her SUV to go in for work at the chain’s 700 S. Bowman Road location, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The pair then forced her to drive to an Arvest Bank on Chenal Parkway, where all of her money was withdrawn, and ordered that she return to the Wal-Mart, according to authorities.

There, the gunmen made her get out of her vehicle at gas pumps for a neighboring Sam’s Club and drove off in her Mitsubishi Outlander, police said.

According to the report, Dukes was identified by the victim in a photo spread and by "civilians." Police had earlier released surveillance footage they said showed the two gunmen.

Dukes was found hiding in a closet at a residence in the 1700 block of South Pine Street in Little Rock, the report states.

Authorities described both gunmen as black males who stand about 5 feet 10 inches tall and have skinny builds. They were believed to have arrived in a newer dark gray Nissan Sentra.

Dukes remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning without bail, according to an online inmate roster. A second person was not being held in the case at that time, jail records indicated.