2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.
Lindsay Menz tells CNN that Franken placed his hand on her bottom as they posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, two years into Franken's first term.
The 33-year-old Menz told CNN that the interaction made her feel "gross." She says she immediately told her husband that Franken had "grabbed" her bottom.
Franken told CNN he didn't remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected.
Los Angeles broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken last week of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006, before he was elected to the U.S. Senate.
Franken's office has not responded to Associated Press messages seeking comment Monday.
Delta123 says... November 20, 2017 at 10:07 a.m.
Rah Ro. Moore certainly needs to step aside and looks like Al needs to as well.
