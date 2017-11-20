3 people killed in medical copter crash

An air ambulance crashed in Arkansas County on Sunday night, reportedly killing three people, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Melody Daniel, a spokesman for the department, said a "medevac" helicopter with three people aboard crashed sometime Sunday night, and all three passengers were reported to have died.

The aircraft belonged to Hope-based Pafford EMS, and it wasn't clear whether the passengers were all employees or if there was a patient aboard, Daniel said.

A phone call to Pafford EMS late Sunday night wasn't returned.

Daniel said it wasn't yet clear why the helicopter was in the area late Sunday.

Arkansas' last fatal air ambulance crash occurred in Walnut Grove in 2010 when a Bell Helicopter aircraft crashed on the way to pick up a patient, killing the three-person crew, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's online crash database.

In that incident, the pilot lost control of the aircraft because of "spatial disorientation," according to a crash report.

Metro on 11/20/2017