Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 20, 2017, 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

39-year-old Arkansan ejected from vehicle, killed in wreck

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:00 a.m.

A 39-year-old man died after his vehicle left the road and overturned in Baxter County late Saturday.

Casey Jones, a Mountain Home resident, was driving south on Arkansas 126 when his 2006 Toyota Corolla veered off the highway shortly after 8 p.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle hit a guardrail, overturned and ejected Jones, fatally injuring him, authorities said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.

At least 446 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 39-year-old Arkansan ejected from vehicle, killed in wreck

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online