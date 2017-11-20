39-year-old Arkansan ejected from vehicle, killed in wreck

A 39-year-old man died after his vehicle left the road and overturned in Baxter County late Saturday.

Casey Jones, a Mountain Home resident, was driving south on Arkansas 126 when his 2006 Toyota Corolla veered off the highway shortly after 8 p.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle hit a guardrail, overturned and ejected Jones, fatally injuring him, authorities said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.

At least 446 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.