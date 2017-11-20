Arkansas State board approves starting $29M stadium expansion project

The Arkansas State University board of trustees Monday unanimously approved a ground lease agreement that permits the start of a $29 million north end zone expansion project at Centennial Bank Stadium, which will be paid for with funds from the Red Wolves Foundation.

The project includes a 66,553-square-foot athletics facility — with a weight room, training and rehabilitation area, academic rooms and a team theater-seating room — and premium seating in the north end zone.

The premium seating will include 150 new loge boxes and 68 new premium seats, and there will also be landscape features that "pay homage to the state of Arkansas," such as waterfalls.

Construction, ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said, could start as early as next week.

"It helps us from a lot of different areas," Mohajir said. "No. 1, it helps us generate revenue. It helps us retain and keep coaches. It helps us show students and recruits, and just regular students that want to come here that, you know what, we're an emerging university, and we think big. Not only do we think big, but we put into action what we believe we can do."

The trustees voted 5-0 to lease with the Red Wolves Foundation through Dec. 31, 2037, at a rent of $100 a year.

