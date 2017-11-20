Arkansas woman dies after vehicle flips multiple times on state highway

An Arkansas woman was killed in Mississippi County on Saturday after her vehicle flipped multiple times, police said.

Kimberly Hope Gillock, 47, of Osceola was driving on Arkansas 14 when she overcorrected in a curve in Wilson and lost control of her vehicle about 5:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Gillock's 2003 Chevrolet flipped at least twice, ejecting and fatally injuring her, authoriies said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be windy and dry.

At least 446 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.