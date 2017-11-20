Ashdown man set for trial in ’16 wreck that killed teen

A trial date has been scheduled for a man who has been charged with negligent homicide in a fatal vehicle accident in Little River County.

The trial for Colton Daniel Ard, 20, of Ashdown is set for Nov. 27 in Little River County Circuit Court in Ashdown.

The accident occurred March 7, 2016, and was reported at 7:51 p.m. at the intersection of Arkansas 234 and 108 near Alleene.

Ard is charged with felony negligent homicide and a misdemeanor driving-while-intoxicated first offense, according to court documents.

The collision killed Mason Gross, 18, of Ashdown. Gross was a passenger in a 1993 Jeep driven by Ard.

Gross was pronounced dead at the scene by Little River County Coroner Roddy Smith.

The Jeep failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the trailer of a Dodge driven by Lawrence Chandler, 52, of De Queen, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.