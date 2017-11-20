Authorities: Thief breaks into west Little Rock clinic, steals cash

A thief who broke into a west Little Rock doctor's office damaged a door at the business and stole cash, authorities said.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded Friday morning to Pleasant Valley Ophthalmology, a medical clinic located at 11825 Hinson Road, across the street from the Pleasant Valley Country Club.

When they arrived, a doctor told police that someone had broken into the business the night before and taken $13, adding that it was possible blank payroll checks were also missing.

The 61-year-old said she suspected an employee who had stopped coming to work earlier that week as the burglar and also believed that individual had previously taken prescription pads and blank payroll checks, the report states.

An officer noted "pry marks" on an entry door and damage to its knob and frame, writing that it had been forced open.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.