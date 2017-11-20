Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 20, 2017, 6:14 p.m.

Prosecutor: 34-year-old who shot man, himself at Arkansas home charged with murder

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 5:41 p.m.

Charges have been filed against a 34-year-old Arkansan accused of fatally shooting another man earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

According to a news release from the office of Henry Boyce, prosecuting attorney for the state's Third Judicial District, Freddie Howard Johnston of Ash Flat has been charged with murder for his role in the death of Jeremy Watkins.

Johnston entered a home on Ash Flats' Agnos Road on Nov. 2, shot Watkins and then turned the gun on himself "in an apparent suicide attempt," the release states.

Boyce's office said Watkins died of his injuries 10 days after the shooting.

Johnston has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault on a family or household member and violation of a protection order.

