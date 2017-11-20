Cole Kelley suspension lifted

— Arkansas redshirt freshman quarterback Cole Kelley has rejoined the team, ending a one-game suspension after he was arrested on suspicion of DWI and careless driving.

Kelley was arrested early the day after the 33-10 loss at LSU and missed the 28-21 home defeat against Mississippi State on Saturday.

"He'll be back full-go with us again tonight," coach Bret Bielema said.

Bielema did not divulge whether Kelley would play in Arkansas' season finale against Missouri on Friday. He attended the Mississippi State game and sat in the student section.

"That probably showed me the love that he has for his guys," Bielema said.

Kelley injured his foot in the win over Coastal Carolina, but Bielema said he's progressed.

Senior quarterback Austin Allen has started seven games this year and is 2-5 as a starter, including losses in the last two. Prior to LSU and Mississippi State, Kelley started four straight contests with Allen sidelined by a shoulder injury. Arkansas went 2-2.

The quarterbacks have posted similar or identical numbers.

Both have completed 57.6 percent of their passes with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Allen has thrown for 1,114 yards, while Kelley has passed for 1,038.