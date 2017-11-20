Home / Latest News /
Ex-central Arkansas sports memorabilia dealer taken into custody after federal court hearing
By Bill Bowden
This article was published today at 6:21 p.m.
A former central Arkansas sports memorabilia dealer was taken into custody Monday after a federal court hearing in Chicago.
John Rogers' bond was revoked after the lengthy hearing, said Peter Wilhelm, a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin.
Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of wire fraud.
According to federal court filings, Rogers was free on $100,000 unsecured bond. On Oct. 13, he was “admonished” for violations of his bond conditions after a pretrial services violation report.
“For years, Rogers fooled the customers, investors, and banks he dealt with, presenting them with fake merchandise, phony contracts, and many, many lies,” acting U.S. Attorney Joel R. Levin wrote in a Nov. 7 sentencing memorandum.
“For his conduct in this case, Rogers should be sentenced to at least 141 months’ imprisonment, and ordered to pay restitution of $22,762,620 to his victims.”
