IPad takes police to stolen car in Little Rock

Little Rock police tracked a stolen vehicle on Sunday using the GPS software on an iPad in the car, according to an arrest report.

Using the "Find My iPhone" feature, officers tracked a stolen iPad to the area near Frazier Pike and West Damsite Road in Little Rock about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, the report stated.

There, they found Corey Hern, 22, of Sweet Home asleep inside a stolen car along with the iPad, the report said.

Police also found 15 keys that had been shaved down, which thieves often use to enter vehicles, the report said.

Hern was charged with theft of property and auto breaking or entering.

He was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.