Mike Anderson, players preview Phil Knight Invitational
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Follow along as Mike Anderson and players preview Arkansas' appearance in the Phil Knight Invitational.
Mike Anderson
— Press conference begins at 2:30 p.m.
— On erroneous reports of Jaylen Barford being cited for shoplifting: "Once the toothpaste is out of the tube, you can't put it back."
—Dustin Thomas will be reinstated for the Oklahoma game.
— Excited to play "tremendous" Oklahoma team.
— Looking forward to honoring Phil Knight.
— Practicing today, will leave for Portland Tuesday.
Players
