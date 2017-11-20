Subscribe Register Login
Monday, November 20, 2017, 2:47 p.m.

Mike Anderson, players preview Phil Knight Invitational

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.

mike-anderson-coaches-arkansas-in-the-second-half-against-fresno-state-friday-nov-17-2017-at-bud-walton-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Mike Anderson coaches Arkansas in the second half against Fresno State Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Follow along as Mike Anderson and players preview Arkansas' appearance in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Mike Anderson

— Press conference begins at 2:30 p.m.

— On erroneous reports of Jaylen Barford being cited for shoplifting: "Once the toothpaste is out of the tube, you can't put it back."

—Dustin Thomas will be reinstated for the Oklahoma game.

— Excited to play "tremendous" Oklahoma team.

— Looking forward to honoring Phil Knight.

— Practicing today, will leave for Portland Tuesday.

Players

