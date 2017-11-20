Home / Latest News /
Officials in 1 Arkansas city approve 2 resolutions to entice firm to build $38M plant
By Dave Hughes
This article was published today at 6:46 p.m.
FORT SMITH — Fort Smith city directors Monday passed two resolutions in hopes of enticing Silgan Plastic Food Containers Corp. to build a $38 million 100,000-square-foot plant that would employ 150 people.
If the company decides to build in Fort Smith, a decision that could come in late January, the city would agree to rebate state and local sales taxes that Silgan would pay for the purchase of equipment and materials for the construction project.
Fort Smith would also issue $38 million in industrial revenue bonds that would give the company a 50 percent property tax abatement for 10 years.
