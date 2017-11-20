Forced to get on ground, robbed of more than $1,400 by pair with gun, 3 tell Little Rock police

Three men told Little Rock police that robbers pointed a gun at them and demanded they get on the ground before taking more than $1,400 in cash early Sunday.

According to a report, the victims said they were approached shortly before 12:15 a.m. in the 8100 block of Stanton Road, a few blocks from Interstate 30, by two black male assailants. One brandished a gun and told them to get on the ground, authorities said.

The robbers then demanded their wallets, the report states, which contained debit and credit cards, a $1,500 payroll check and $1,420 in cash.

The three Little Rock residents — ages 27, 36 and 38 — described one assailant as having braids, dark skin and a black bandana and clothing. The other was listed as having short hair and gold teeth.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.