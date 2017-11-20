Home / Latest News /
Argument ends in gunfire outside Arkansas restaurant, police say; 20-year-old shot multiple times
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:46 p.m.
Police say a fight between two men ended in gunfire outside an Arkansas restaurant Sunday.
Officers responded to the alley behind Skinny J’s, a restaurant located at 205 N. Main St. in Jonesboro, shortly before 10 a.m. according to a report from the city's Police Department.
Witnesses at the scene said 20-year-old Matthew Eugene Taylor, a former employee of the eatery, had been arguing with a kitchen worker, Nakia Miller, when Miller pulled out a pistol and fired around 9:45 a.m. Authorities said the 42-year-old continued to fire, emptying the gun as Taylor fled.
The 20-year-old reportedly suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. In the emergency room, he told officers that Miller had threatened “to shoot his house up” a few days before the shooting, according to the report.
Miller was taken to Craighead County jail, where he remained Monday. He faces a first-degree battery charge.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Argument ends in gunfire outside Arkansas restaurant, police say; 20-year-old shot multiple times
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.