Monday, November 20, 2017, 4:34 p.m.

Argument ends in gunfire outside Arkansas restaurant, police say; 20-year-old shot multiple times

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:46 p.m.

42-year-old-nakia-miller-of-jonesboro

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY JAIL

42-year-old Nakia Miller of Jonesboro

Police say a fight between two men ended in gunfire outside an Arkansas restaurant Sunday.

Officers responded to the alley behind Skinny J’s, a restaurant located at 205 N. Main St. in Jonesboro, shortly before 10 a.m. according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene said 20-year-old Matthew Eugene Taylor, a former employee of the eatery, had been arguing with a kitchen worker, Nakia Miller, when Miller pulled out a pistol and fired around 9:45 a.m. Authorities said the 42-year-old continued to fire, emptying the gun as Taylor fled.

The 20-year-old reportedly suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. In the emergency room, he told officers that Miller had threatened “to shoot his house up” a few days before the shooting, according to the report.

Miller was taken to Craighead County jail, where he remained Monday. He faces a first-degree battery charge.

