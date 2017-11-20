Police: Girl fatally injured in hit-and-run on interstate in Arkansas

Police say an Arkansas girl was fatally injured by a vehicle that struck her on Interstate 55 north of West Memphis on Saturday night.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, the girl, whose name and age were not released, was crossing Interstate 55 around mile marker 14 near Clarkedale when she stepped in front of a 2015 Dodge. It happened just before 11 p.m.

The vehicle struck her and didn't stop, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if police had identified the driver.

The girl, a Paragould resident, later died of her injuries.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.

At least 446 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas state roads this year, according to preliminary data.