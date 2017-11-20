Sheriff's office: Pair who inquired about vehicle later beat, rob Arkansas man at his shop

An Arkansas man says two robbers beat him before leaving his shop with $500 Sunday night.

According to a report from the Craighead County sheriff’s office, the pair went to the victim’s business, located in the 2700 block of Country Road 762 in Jonesboro, around 10:30 p.m. to inquire about a vehicle for sale.

Authorities said the two then produced a firearm and struck the 54-year-old. The victim told officers that after he escaped from a rear door, the robbers took $500 in cash and left in a silver pickup.

He followed the pair until one fired at his vehicle near the intersection of Country Road 766 and Arkansas 351, according to the report. No injuries were reported.

As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office had been unable to locate the robbers.