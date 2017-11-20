Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: TV stolen from Pulaski County jail lobby
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 6:30 p.m.
A thief stole the television from inside the Pulaski County jail lobby, a sheriff’s office spokesman said Monday.
The 24-inch Scepter TV was discovered missing Saturday, and staff members are reviewing camera footage for possible suspects, said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.
The TV cost $120 three years ago, Burk said.
The area where the TV was kept is a public area and is open 24 hours a day.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Sheriff's office: TV stolen from Pulaski County jail lobby
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.