Monday, November 20, 2017, 7:55 p.m.

Sheriff's office: TV stolen from Pulaski County jail lobby

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 6:30 p.m.

A thief stole the television from inside the Pulaski County jail lobby, a sheriff’s office spokesman said Monday.

The 24-inch Scepter TV was discovered missing Saturday, and staff members are reviewing camera footage for possible suspects, said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The TV cost $120 three years ago, Burk said.

The area where the TV was kept is a public area and is open 24 hours a day.

