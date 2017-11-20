Sheriff's office: TV stolen from Pulaski County jail lobby

A thief stole the television from inside the Pulaski County jail lobby, a sheriff’s office spokesman said Monday.

The 24-inch Scepter TV was discovered missing Saturday, and staff members are reviewing camera footage for possible suspects, said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The TV cost $120 three years ago, Burk said.

The area where the TV was kept is a public area and is open 24 hours a day.