Monday, November 20, 2017, 4:29 a.m.

Tuckerman man charged in death

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.

Jackson County sheriff's deputies arrested a Tuckerman man on Saturday in the stabbing death of a woman inside her home, authorities said.

Diaz police requested assistance from Jackson County sheriff's deputies for a vehicle crash near the Diaz Scrap Yard, said Capt. Richard Morales of the Jackson County sheriff's office.

Rickey Crawford Jr., 40, of Tuckerman, who was involved in the wreck, made a statement to investigators that "raised suspicion," Morales said Sunday.

Deputies went to a residence in Campbell Station where they found the body of Amanda Crawford, 33, of Tuckerman with apparent stab wounds, Morales said.

The relationship between Crawford Jr. and Amanda Crawford wasn't clear on Sunday.

Crawford Jr. was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing, and Morales said the 40-year-old was being held at the Jackson County jail Sunday afternoon.

Metro on 11/20/2017

Print Headline: Tuckerman man charged in death

