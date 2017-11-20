Two Arkansas women killed in wreck after vehicle crosses centerline on state highway, police say

Two women were killed in Yell County early Saturday after one vehicle crossed the centerline and struck another on a state highway, authorities said.

Andres G. Martinez, 21, of Casa was driving east on Arkansas 10 when her 2007 Nissan ATS crossed the centerline east of Ola about 4:40 a.m., according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

The Nissan then struck a westbound 2007 Ford Edge driven by Emily D. Fitch, 25, of Casa, police said.

Both women were killed in the wreck, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

At least 446 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.